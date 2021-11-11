UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Welcomes China-US Declaration On Climate Change

UK's Johnson Welcomes China-US Declaration on Climate Change

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday praised China and the United States for signing a joint declaration in which both countries pledge to intensify efforts to enhance climate action in the 2020s, claiming that it will boost negotiations at the UN climate change conference (COP26) running in Glasgow, Scotland

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday praised China and the United States for signing a joint declaration in which both countries pledge to intensify efforts to enhance climate action in the 2020s, claiming that it will boost negotiations at the UN climate change conference (COP26) running in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I welcome the strong show of commitment from China and the US last night to step up climate action this decade and keep 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in reach. This is a boost to negotiations as we go into the final days of @COP26 and continue working to deliver an ambitious outcome for the planet," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday evening, China's special envoy climate change, Xie Zhenhua, announced in a press conference at COP26 that Beijing and Washington had agreed to strengthen their work and cooperation to overcome the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to green and low-carbon energy.

The first meeting between representatives of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases is scheduled for the first half of 2022.

