UK's Johnson Welcomes G7 Leaders To Summit At Cornwall

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:17 PM

UK's Johnson Welcomes G7 Leaders to Summit at Cornwall

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed other G7 leaders to the 3-day summit held in Cornwall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed other G7 leaders to the 3-day summit held in Cornwall.

"Can I begin by welcoming everybody to Carbis Bay and thank you very much for coming. It is genuinely wonderful to see everybody in person, I can't tell you what a difference it makes," Johnson told G7 leaders.

The UK prime minister also said that he hopes G7 countries will learn from the COVID-19 pandemic to not repeat mistakes of the previous 18 months.

"I actually think that this is a meeting that genuinely needs to happen, because we need to make sure that we learn the lessons from the pandemic, we need to make sure that we don't repeat some of the errors that we doubtlessly made in the course of the last 18 months or so," Johnson added.

In addition, the prime minister mentioned that G7 leaders are united in their "vision for a cleaner, greener world, a solution to the problems of climate change."

