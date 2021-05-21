UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Welcomes Israel-Palestine Ceasefire

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:40 PM

UK's Johnson Welcomes Israel-Palestine Ceasefire

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed on Friday the ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza Strip-based Hamas movement, and urged leaders in the middle East region to find a durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"I welcome news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza.

Leaders in the region must now work to find a durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that prevents terrorism, ends the cycle of violence and delivers a sustainable and just peace," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Israel and the Palestinian militants agreed to a mutual, unconditional ceasefire, which was brokered by Egypt after 11 days of rocket attacks and airstrikes that left 217 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.

The European Union, the United Nations and a number of countries, including Russia, have welcomed the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Dead Militants Prime Minister United Nations Israel Russia Egypt Twitter Gaza European Union United Kingdom Middle East

Recent Stories

UN marks World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dial ..

12 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

27 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

27 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

27 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

27 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.