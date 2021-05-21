LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed on Friday the ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza Strip-based Hamas movement, and urged leaders in the middle East region to find a durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"I welcome news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza.

Leaders in the region must now work to find a durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that prevents terrorism, ends the cycle of violence and delivers a sustainable and just peace," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Israel and the Palestinian militants agreed to a mutual, unconditional ceasefire, which was brokered by Egypt after 11 days of rocket attacks and airstrikes that left 217 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.

The European Union, the United Nations and a number of countries, including Russia, have welcomed the ceasefire.