LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed on Tuesday the London Metropolitan Police's decision to carry out its own investigation into a string of parties that were allegedly held in his official residence on Downing Street and in other government offices during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I welcome the Met's decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters," Johnson told Parliament.

Earlier, the head of the London Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, announced that they were investigating potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations at events held on Downing Street and other government buildings in the last two years.

Upon welcoming the police's decision, Johnson recalled that he had already commissioned an internal inquiry into the alleged breaches of lockdown rules.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gathering were held at his offices throughout 2020, flouting COVID-19 restrictions against gatherings.

On Monday, Johnson faced another wave of criticism over a birthday party held inside his official residence on Downing Street on June 19, 2020. According to reports, the event was attended by over 30 people. Johnson argued that staff only gathered briefly to wish him a happy birthday and that he had remained in the room for less than 10 minutes.