MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday won the first preliminary approval of the national parliament to hold a rare snap election in December.

His bill, which calls for a general election on December 12, has cleared two readings and is just one reading away from being passed. The only question is whether the election will be held on December 9 or 12. If passed, the bill will go to the House of Lords.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he was ready for a pre-Christmas election after the European Union gave London a new Brexit extension.

Johnson has repeatedly demanded a snap election in a bid to break the deadlock over his proposal for the terms of the withdrawal from the EU, which has been in limbo since last week.