UK's Journalists Union Asks Unions To Campaign Against Assange Extradition To US

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:08 PM

UK's Journalists Union Asks Unions to Campaign Against Assange Extradition to US

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The UKs National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has requested all trade unions in the United Kingdom to campaign to stop the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, warning that his potential prosecution poses a grave risk to freedom of expression and democracy.

"It is vital that we build a campaign to oppose Mr. Assanges extradition and prosecution that is located in the mainstream of progressive concerns - and only trade unions have the reach to achieve this. I am hoping that you will join in this campaign," NUJ General Secretary, Michelle Stanistreet, wrote in a letter sent to trade unions' leaders.

The US Department of Justice is seeking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder on 17 espionage charges and one count of computer misuse, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.

In her letter, which has been posted on Twitter, Stanistreet noted that "the charges themselves seek to criminalise activity that for many NUJ members is their daily work - cultivating sources who are willing to share sensitive information that reveals incompetence, corruption and illegalities."

Assanges extradition trial ended at London's Old Bailey court on October 1 after his defense team spent four weeks trying to prove that the whistleblower was being indicted for political reasons. Judgement on his extradition will be handed down on January 4, 2021, but depending on the outcome, it is possible that the case will go before several more UK courts before it is concluded, the NUJ said.

