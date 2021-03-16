LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The UK´s National Union of Journalists (NUJ) condemned on Monday a judge's decision to ban the media from reporting the hearing in the case of the only ex-British soldier facing murder charges over the Bloody Sunday killings in Northern Ireland almost 50 years ago.

"This is an alarming ruling, which goes against the principle of open justice and the need for the criminal justice system to operate in public and be subject to public scrutiny," NUJ secretary general Michelle Stanistreet said in a statement.

On Monday, district judge Ted Magill, from the Derry Magistrate's Court, extended an anonymity order previously granted in favor of Soldier F and ruled that nothing about the hearing in terms of opening statements by either the prosecution or by the defense could be made public.

Citing legal reasons, the magistrate also banned the media from reporting any witness testimony.

The NUJ secretary general slammed the judge's decision, claiming that journalists cannot fulfill their duty in representing and reflecting the public interest if they are banned from carrying out their work.

"The media's role in witnessing and reporting on judicial proceedings is vital, and this judgment must be overturned," Stanistreet said.

Soldier F, a former paratrooper from the Parachute Regiment's First Battalion, is accused of murdering two people - James Wray and William McKinney - on January 30, 1972, when UK troops opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Derry, also known as Londonderry, killing 13 people.

He is also accused of the attempted murders of several other persons on that day, which became known as Bloody Sunday.