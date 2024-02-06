Open Menu

UK's King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer: Buckingham Palace

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 01:40 AM

UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, just a week after he was discharged from hospital for prostate surgery.

Following the announcement, the 75-year-old Charles's estranged son Prince Harry immediately made it known that he had spoken with the king about his diagnosis.

His younger son who now lives in California with his wife Meghan said he would travel to see his father in the UK over the coming days, a source close to Harry was quoted as saying by the PA news agency.

Charles, who became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, has generally enjoyed good health, barring injuries from polo and skiing.

But the palace said that during his recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement "a separate issue of concern was noted".

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement, adding that he had begun treatment.

The palace said the king "remains wholly positive" and "looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".

In the meantime he had been advised by doctors to postpone public duties although he would continue to "undertake state business and official paperwork as usual", it said.

