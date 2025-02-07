Open Menu

UK's King Charles III To Visit Vatican In April

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM

UK's King Charles III to visit Vatican in April

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) King Charles III, head of the Church of England, and Queen Camilla will travel to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis in April, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

"Their majesties the King and Queen will undertake state visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025," the palace said.

The state visit will be Charles's first to the Vatican for talks with the head of the Catholic church since becoming king in 2022.

Charles has gradually made a return to public life after beginning treatment for cancer early last year, and has been on several state visits since.

The royals are set to join Pope Francis for Jubilee Year celebrations organised every 25 years by the Catholic Church and intended as a period of reflection.

Henry VIII established the Church of England and made himself its head in the 16th century after the Vatican refused to grant the annulment of his marriage to his first wife, Catherine of Aragon.

Charles and Camilla will also visit Rome and Ravenna in northern Italy to celebrate "the strong bilateral relationship between Italy and the United Kingdom", the palace said.

The king previously visited the Vatican five times as Prince of Wales, most recently in 2019.

Ahead of his first state visit to Italy as monarch, Charles will join a "UK-Italy dinner" at the Highgrove Gardens royal residence in southwest England on Friday.

The dinner celebrating "the slow food and slow fashion movement" will be joined by the royal couple, the Italian ambassador to the UK and American actor Stanley Tucci.

Tucci, who hosts a tv travel show exploring Italian culture and cuisine, last year starred as a cardinal in the Oscar-nominated papal political thriller "Conclave".

Recent Stories

Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in P ..

UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

10 hours ago
 80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

11 hours ago
UAE President arrives in France on working visit

UAE President arrives in France on working visit

11 hours ago
 France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than exp ..

France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of ..

Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual cerem ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony

11 hours ago
 SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary ..

SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations

11 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

11 hours ago

More Stories From World