UK's Labour Berates Johnson For Misunderstanding Own Brexit Deal After N. Ireland Remarks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:04 PM

The UK's shadow secretary of state for Brexit, Keir Starmer, has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of not having a good grasp of his own deal on the divorce from the European Union after the latter's remarks during a visit to Northern Ireland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The UK's shadow secretary of state for Brexit, Keir Starmer, has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of not having a good grasp of his own deal on the divorce from the European Union after the latter's remarks during a visit to Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, Johnson assured Northern Ireland that there would be no checks on goods going from Northern Ireland to Great Britain once his Brexit deal took effect. He stressed that he guaranteed that, as prime minister and a "passionate unionist."

"Boris Johnson either doesn't understand the deal he has negotiated or he isn't telling the truth.

Probably both," Starmer tweeted on Friday, sharing footage of Johnson's speech.

On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop. The accord stipulates the creation of a regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods and keeping Northern Ireland within the UK customs territory, instead of in the EU customs area.

Days after the deal was struck, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said that Northern Ireland's companies would have to complete export forms after Brexit to sell products in Great Britain.

