London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party on Wednesday refused to re-admit his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn to its parliamentary ranks as a row over anti-Semitism intensified.

"In those circumstances, I have taken the decision not to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn. I will keep this situation under review," leader Keir Starmer tweeted, after a disciplinary panel Tuesday decided to revoke Corbyn's suspension from the party.