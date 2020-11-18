UrduPoint.com
UK's Labour Denies Parliamentary Membership To Corbyn Over Anti-Semitism Row

Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

UK's Labour denies parliamentary membership to Corbyn over anti-Semitism row

The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party on Wednesday refused to re-admit his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn to its parliamentary ranks as a row over anti-Semitism intensified

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party on Wednesday refused to re-admit his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn to its parliamentary ranks as a row over anti-Semitism intensified.

"In those circumstances, I have taken the decision not to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn. I will keep this situation under review," leader Keir Starmer tweeted, after a disciplinary panel Tuesday decided to revoke Corbyn's suspension from the party.

More Stories From World

