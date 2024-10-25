Open Menu

UK's Labour Govt Prepares To Unveil Its First Budget

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM

UK's Labour govt prepares to unveil its first budget

Britain's new Labour government unveils its maiden budget Wednesday, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning of "painful" decisions over taxes and public spending

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Britain's new Labour government unveils its maiden budget Wednesday, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning of "painful" decisions over taxes and public spending.

The highly-anticipated fiscal update -- the first under the centre-left government after 14 years of Conservative rule -- is crucial to Starmer's mission of firing up Britain's sluggish economy.

The fresh government has promised a "decade of national renewal" as it pledges to protect living standards, fix public services and spur investment.

But it will have to square such promises with the reality of public finances strained by surging debt over recent years caused largely by the Covid pandemic, according to analysts.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves, who will present the budget to parliament, has promised "iron discipline" over public finances.

Below AFP looks in more detail at what to expect from her tax and spend plans.

Related Topics

Firing Prime Minister Parliament Budget From Government Labour

Recent Stories

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consu ..

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit

4 minutes ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in P ..

Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reje ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..

2 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usma ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

1 minute ago
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss ..

CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..

1 minute ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaull ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..

1 minute ago
 PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison van ..

PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack

15 minutes ago
 CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mi ..

CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind

9 minutes ago
 Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

5 minutes ago
 No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives department ..

No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World