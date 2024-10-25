UK's Labour Govt Prepares To Unveil Its First Budget
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Britain's new Labour government unveils its maiden budget Wednesday, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning of "painful" decisions over taxes and public spending
The highly-anticipated fiscal update -- the first under the centre-left government after 14 years of Conservative rule -- is crucial to Starmer's mission of firing up Britain's sluggish economy.
The fresh government has promised a "decade of national renewal" as it pledges to protect living standards, fix public services and spur investment.
But it will have to square such promises with the reality of public finances strained by surging debt over recent years caused largely by the Covid pandemic, according to analysts.
Finance minister Rachel Reeves, who will present the budget to parliament, has promised "iron discipline" over public finances.
Below AFP looks in more detail at what to expect from her tax and spend plans.
