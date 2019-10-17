(@imziishan)

The head of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, may support the idea to initiate the second Brexit referendum, particularly, on a possible deal that may be reached between London and Brussels, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The head of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, may support the idea to initiate the second Brexit referendum, particularly, on a possible deal that may be reached between London and Brussels, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that the United Kingdom and the European Union would be able to reach a Brexit agreement in the upcoming hours. The UK government confirmed on Wednesday that it was going to call on the parliament to convene for a special session on Saturday so that they could approve the deal, whose details are still unknown.

Labour sources told The Times that Corbyn was ready to support an amendment to the legislation, regulating the UK withdrawal from the European Union, that would oblige the prime minister to make the reached deal subject to a new plebiscite.

The initiative will be also reportedly supported by the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and up to 21 Conservative lawmakers, who have already voted for a mandatory three-month extension of the Brexit talks in case of a failure to reach any deal.

At the moment, the United Kingdom should leave the EU on October 31. Fearing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson might withdraw the country without an agreement, the lawmakers passed the law requiring him to ask for a three-month delay in the absence of an agreement with the EU as of October 19.