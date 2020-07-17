UrduPoint.com
UK's Labour Joins Government In Condemning Russia's Alleged Vaccine Cyberattacks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The United Kingdom's Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy sided on Thursday with the Tory government in denouncing Russian intelligence services for alleged attempts to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from Britain, US and Canada.

Earlier in the day, the UK´s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) announced that a joint operation with the US and Canada had uncovered a "malicious campaign" of Russian cyber actors to steal valuable information from the three countries' vaccine researchers. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blamed Russian intelligence services for the attack, something vehemently denied by the Kremlin.

"The reported actions of the Russian Intelligence Services are wrong and should be condemned," Nandy said in a statement posted on Twitter by the Labour Party press office.

The member of parliament for Wigan also noted that her party "is committed to working with the government to protect the UK's national security and safeguard our institutions from foreign interference.

"

"The long-overdue Russia Report must now be made public, and the Foreign Secretary come to the House of Commons and provide MPs with concrete steps that will be taken to protect the UK from these kinds of foreign cyber-attacks," she argued.

According to the NCSC, a group called APT29, also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear," operated as part of Russian intelligence services "almost certainly." Raab accused Russia of pursuing "selfish interests with reckless behavior," while "the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health."

Commenting on the allegations, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev called them an attempt to tarnish the reputation of a Russian coronavirus vaccine under development, which may become the world's first.

