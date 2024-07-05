Open Menu

UK's Labour On Course For Landslide Election Win: Exit Polls

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 11:30 AM

UK's Labour on course for landslide election win: exit polls

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Britain's main opposition Labour party looks set for a landslide election win, exit polls indicated on Thursday, with Keir Starmer replacing Rishi Sunak as prime minister, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

The survey for UK broadcasters suggested centre-left Labour would win 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, with the right-wing Tories managing only 131 -- a record low.

In another boost for the centrists, the smaller opposition Liberal Democrats would get 61 seats, ousting the Scottish National Party on 10 as the third biggest party.

Nigel Farage's hard-right anti-immigration Reform UK party could secure 13, with Welsh nationalists Plaid Cymru four and the Greens doubling their MPs to two.

Labour's majority would be 170 -- more than double than that won by Boris Johnson for the Tories at the last election in December 2019 dominated by Brexit.

"To everyone who has campaigned for Labour in this election, to everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party -- thank you," Starmer wrote on social media.

Outside Starmer's local pub The Pineapple in north London, pub-goers called the expected result "a new dawn" but there were no wild celebrations.

Starmer's deputy, Angela Rayner, told the BBC the numbers were "encouraging... but I'm not counting my chickens until we've got those results coming in".

Former Conservative leader William Hague told Times Radio the projected result would be "a catastrophic result in historic terms" for the Tories.

The Tories worst previous result is 156 seats in 1906.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Social Media London United Kingdom Brexit December Democrats 2019 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

12 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

12 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

12 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

12 hours ago
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

12 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

12 hours ago
 SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj ..

SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024

12 hours ago
 DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, r ..

DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning

12 hours ago
 77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quet ..

77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC

12 hours ago
 All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year per ..

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari

12 hours ago

More Stories From World