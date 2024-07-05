UK's Labour On Course For Landslide Election Win: Exit Polls
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Britain's main opposition Labour party looks set for a landslide election win, exit polls indicated on Thursday, with Keir Starmer replacing Rishi Sunak as prime minister, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.
The survey for UK broadcasters suggested centre-left Labour would win 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, with the right-wing Tories managing only 131 -- a record low.
In another boost for the centrists, the smaller opposition Liberal Democrats would get 61 seats, ousting the Scottish National Party on 10 as the third biggest party.
Nigel Farage's hard-right anti-immigration Reform UK party could secure 13, with Welsh nationalists Plaid Cymru four and the Greens doubling their MPs to two.
Labour's majority would be 170 -- more than double than that won by Boris Johnson for the Tories at the last election in December 2019 dominated by Brexit.
"To everyone who has campaigned for Labour in this election, to everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party -- thank you," Starmer wrote on social media.
Outside Starmer's local pub The Pineapple in north London, pub-goers called the expected result "a new dawn" but there were no wild celebrations.
Starmer's deputy, Angela Rayner, told the BBC the numbers were "encouraging... but I'm not counting my chickens until we've got those results coming in".
Former Conservative leader William Hague told Times Radio the projected result would be "a catastrophic result in historic terms" for the Tories.
The Tories worst previous result is 156 seats in 1906.
