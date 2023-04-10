(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Civil servants in the United Kingdom took a record number of sick days last year due to stress and other mental health problems, which the Labour Party says points to a "mental health crisis," The Guardian reported on Monday

British civil servants took over 771,000 days of sick leave in 2022, which is 38% higher than the slightly over 558,000 the year before, the newspaper said. Civil servants at the Ministry of Justice topped the list with the most sick days for mental health in 2021-2022, followed by officials of the Department for Work and Pensions and the Ministry of Defense.

The Labour Party said that the "shocking" figures revealed "a mental health crisis at the heart of Whitehall," proving that the Conservative government "had not properly supported people with anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions," The Guardian reported.

UK politics had an eventful year in 2022, with the office of prime minister going from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss and to Rishi Sunak. In addition, the country lost its long-time monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September aged 96 after 70 years on the throne.