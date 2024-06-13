Open Menu

UK's Labour Pitches For Power With 'wealth Creation' Pledge

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 08:10 PM

UK's Labour pitches for power with 'wealth creation' pledge

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Britain's Labour party launched a "manifesto for wealth creation" Thursday, pledging to get the economy firing again if it wins power in next month's election after 14 years in opposition.

Labour has consistently led Rishi Sunak's Conservatives by around 20 points in opinion polls for nearly two years, suggesting its leader Keir Starmer will become the next prime minister.

"Wealth creation is our number one priority, economic growth is our core business," said Starmer, 61, unveiling his centre-left party's blueprint for government before the July 4 vote.

The manifesto launch came two days after the Tories promised voters more tax cuts, in a campaign where the affordability of the main parties' spending plans have come under close scrutiny.

Despite Labour's hefty poll lead, Starmer is fighting to overcome persistent Tory claims that his party will recklessly spend public finances and increase personal taxes.

Starmer has ruled out increasing the VAT sales tax, income tax rates and National Insurance -- which pays for state healthcare, pensions and unemployment.

He says Labour will instead focus on spurring economic growth if it wins.

He pledged to restore economic "stability" after the turbulence of recent years that saw inflation hit 11.1 percent in October 2022 -- its highest in 40 years.

Starmer and likely finance minister Rachel Reeves look set to have little room for manoeuvre, however, with the economy stagnant in April after emerging from recession in the first quarter.

Related Topics

Election Firing Prime Minister Business Vote Lead April July October From Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

3 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

5 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

6 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

8 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

20 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

20 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

20 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

20 hours ago

More Stories From World