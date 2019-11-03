UrduPoint.com
UK's Labour Raises Concerns Over Johnson's Top Adviser Who Worked 3 Years In Russia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The UK's Labour Party has voiced concerns that Dominic Cummings, special political adviser for the prime minister, could have access to the government's highly sensitive intelligence, doubting that the senior official has been properly vetted over three years of his work in Russia in the 1990s, a letter by Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry, obtained by the Sunday Times, said.

According to the newspaper, a whistleblower approached the party to share "serious concerns" with regard to Cummings, who worked in Russia from 1994 to 1997.

The whistleblower wondered about contacts Boris Johnson's most senior adviser might have built with people linked to "politics, intelligence and security" during his spell in Russia.

The allegations prompted Thornberry to send a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to inquire what level of security clearance Cummings received after arriving at Downing Street.

The letter's copies have been sent to National Security Adviser Sir Mark Sedwill, as well as the heads of MI5 and MI6.

"I feel duty-bound to put to you the concerns raised with the Labour front bench by a whistleblower whose motives we have no cause to question," the letter said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The story comes as the UK is set to hold a snap election in December, called in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.

It also follows the allegations, The Times notes, that the UK government is holding up the publication of a parliamentary report on Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Cummings, meanwhile, was at the helm of the Vote Leave campaign. In her letter, Thornberry, among other things, reportedly wonders whether Cummings has been questioned over his possible links to group Conservative Friends of Russia, which allegedly has relations with senior "Leave" activists.

