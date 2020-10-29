UrduPoint.com
UK's Labour Suspends Corbyn After 'day Of Shame' Over Anti-Semitism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

UK's Labour suspends Corbyn after 'day of shame' over anti-Semitism

Britain's main opposition Labour party on Thursday suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn, after a government watchdog found his office broke equality law through its "inexcusable" handling of anti-Semitism complaints

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain's main opposition Labour party on Thursday suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn, after a government watchdog found his office broke equality law through its "inexcusable" handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

The shock development came after Corbyn said he refused to accept all the findings of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report, in defiance of the party's new leadership under Keir Starmer.

"In the light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation," a spokesman said.

He said that Corbyn, who has continued to sit as a member of parliament after stepping down as leader, will also no longer count in the ranks of Labour MPs.

