The UK Labour Party is holding a seven-point lead over the ruling Conservative Party in vote intention as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity continues to fall, according to a new Opinium poll commissioned by The Guardian newspaper

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The UK Labour Party is holding a seven-point lead over the ruling Conservative Party in vote intention as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity continues to fall, according to a new Opinium poll commissioned by The Guardian newspaper.

The survey conducted from December 15-22 showed that 39% of the people asked intended to vote Labour if elections were held now, against 32% that would vote for the Tory party.

Things apparently would be worse for the Conservatives if the incumbent prime minister is the one who would be challenging Labour leader Keir Starmer, with the opposition party's lead raising to 12 points (41% to 29%).

According to the poll, current Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is the only one with better chances to narrow the gap - 3 points - because Foreign Minister Liz Truss and levelling up, housing and communities secretary Michael Gove would perform even worse than Johnson - 16 and 18 points below - respectively.

Other recent polls have also shown that Johnson is losing support among voters following a series of scandals involving the refurbishment of his official residence in Downing Street, claims of lockdown by government staff and renewed criticism for his handling of the pandemic.