UrduPoint.com

UK's Labour Takes 7-Point Lead Over Conservative Party In Vote Intention - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:21 PM

UK's Labour Takes 7-Point Lead Over Conservative Party in Vote Intention - Poll

The UK Labour Party is holding a seven-point lead over the ruling Conservative Party in vote intention as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity continues to fall, according to a new Opinium poll commissioned by The Guardian newspaper

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The UK Labour Party is holding a seven-point lead over the ruling Conservative Party in vote intention as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity continues to fall, according to a new Opinium poll commissioned by The Guardian newspaper.

The survey conducted from December 15-22 showed that 39% of the people asked intended to vote Labour if elections were held now, against 32% that would vote for the Tory party.

Things apparently would be worse for the Conservatives if the incumbent prime minister is the one who would be challenging Labour leader Keir Starmer, with the opposition party's lead raising to 12 points (41% to 29%).

According to the poll, current Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is the only one with better chances to narrow the gap - 3 points - because Foreign Minister Liz Truss and levelling up, housing and communities secretary Michael Gove would perform even worse than Johnson - 16 and 18 points below - respectively.

Other recent polls have also shown that Johnson is losing support among voters following a series of scandals involving the refurbishment of his official residence in Downing Street, claims of lockdown by government staff and renewed criticism for his handling of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Lead United Kingdom December From Government Opposition Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Save the Children confirms two staff members among ..

Save the Children confirms two staff members among Myanmar massacre dead

35 seconds ago
 Hepatitis center inaugurated at village Jhando Kho ..

Hepatitis center inaugurated at village Jhando Khoso's dispensary

36 seconds ago
 Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Excluded Fro ..

Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Excluded From Register of Prisoners Liable ..

38 seconds ago
 Football: CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

Football: CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

39 seconds ago
 Finance minister stresses boosting jewellery expor ..

Finance minister stresses boosting jewellery export

41 seconds ago
 AJK PM terms Delhi-sponsored real estate summit ne ..

AJK PM terms Delhi-sponsored real estate summit nefarious attempt to grab lands ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.