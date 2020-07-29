MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The UK government-backed National Employment Savings Trust (Nest), the country's largest pension fund, will begin to move away from fossil fuel investments as the scheme looks to tackle the impact of climate change, according to a new policy document published on Wednesday.

The move will see Nest no longer invest in companies that are involved in Arctic drilling, coal mining, or the extraction of oil from tar sands. In its place, the pension scheme will invest in companies that are developing sustainable energy infrastructure.

"As the world's economy slowly recovers from coronavirus, we want to ensure this recovery is a green one.

We have a unique opportunity to support sustainable growth and transition towards a low-carbon economy," Mark Fawcett, Nest's chief investment officer, said upon the publication of the new policy.

The pension scheme also announced a commitment to align its investments with the climate change limit of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

Nest was established in 2008 as the government's new automatic enrollment system for workplace pensions. The scheme has roughly 9 million members and currently manages 12 billion Pounds ($15.6 billion) in contributions.