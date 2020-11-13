(@FahadShabbir)

UK's largest trade union Unite has acquiesced to a request made by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) to campaign against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, and called on society to oppose the persecution of the whistleblower

Earlier this week, the NUJ requested all trade unions in the United Kingdom to campaign to stop Assange's extradition to the United States, warning that his potential prosecution poses a grave risk to freedom of expression and democracy.

"Unite welcomes the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) condemnation of the detention of Julian Assange pending his extradition proceedings. We applaud the NUJ's campaign to draw to broad attention concern about the implications of this for free speech," the 1.4 million affiliates union said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

In addition to voicing support for the NUJ's call, Unite also said that the US Espionage Act "has also been used in the past to jail trade unionists and criminalise the activities of those who wish to report on the incompetence, corruption and illegality of the powerful.

"

Assanges extradition trial ended at Londons Old Bailey court on October 1 after his defense team spent four weeks trying to prove that the whistleblower was being indicted for political reasons. Judgment on his extradition will be handed down on January 4, 2021, but depending on the outcome, it is possible that the case will go before several UK courts before it is concluded.

The US Department of Justice is seeking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder on 17 espionage charges and on one count of computer misuse, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.