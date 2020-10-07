(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) UK trade union Unite will cut its affiliation funds to the Labour Party by 10 percent and switch the money to other parts of the labour movement, the union's general secretary, Len McCluskey, announced on Wednesday.

The decision will see Unite's affiliation to the party drop by 50,000 affiliates, depriving Labour of 150,000 ($193.500) per year, although the union will remain the party's largest trade union affiliate and donor.

"We know that it is this union's financial support and dedicated activists that help ensure that the Labour party is not just election-ready but sustained between elections. But we also want to use our political funding to support and nurture the newer voices in our movement," McCluskey said, as quoted in a statement.

According to the union leader, "there are some very talented thinkers and energetic organisations out there who could do with our assistance - and the Labour party needs their enthusiasm and ideas too.

"

In an interview with the BBC's Newsnight program, McCluskey admitted, however, that some people in the Unite executive were angry that the Labour Party's new leadership had paid "significant sums of money" to former party staffers who had sued the party for defamation in and out of court settlement.

"They are angry because they thought it was an absolute mistake and wrong to pay out huge sums of money to individuals who were suing the Labour party based on the Panorama programme when Labour's own legal people were saying that they would lose that case if it went to court, so we shouldn't have paid them anything," he stressed.

The former staffers were accused by some party member of trying to undermine then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn when they appeared on a BBC Panorama programme speaking of alleged antisemitism within the party's higher rank.

Formed on May 1, 2007, Unite is the largest trade union in the UK, with 1.4 million members.