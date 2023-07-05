Open Menu

UK's Largest Water Company Fined For Dumping Sewage Into Rivers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UK's Largest Water Company Fined for Dumping Sewage Into Rivers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) UK water supply company Thames Water announced on Tuesday that it had been fined more than 3 million Pounds ($3.8 million) after admitting polluting rivers near Gatwick Airport.

"Thames Water has today been fined £3,334,000 at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to a pollution incident in West Sussex on 11 October 2017," the company said in a statement.

Cathryn Ross, the interim co-CEO of Thames Water, said that the incident occurred due to the running of a storm pump in error.

"We fully accept that we made significant errors and exercised poor judgment at the time, and we are genuinely sorry for that," Ross was quoted as saying by the company.

Ross added that the company had made voluntary payments totaling 1 million pounds to three local organizations to fund projects including the development of a local catchment plan and carrying out fish passage and habitat works.

UK broadcaster Sky news said that nearly 1,400 dead fish were found in the rivers.

Thames Water provides drinking water and waste water services in London and the southeast of England. The company serves about 15 million consumers in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Poor Water Company London United Kingdom October 2017 Million Airport Court

Recent Stories

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

13 minutes ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

20 minutes ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

34 minutes ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

34 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

40 minutes ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

40 minutes ago
Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

40 minutes ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

53 minutes ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

46 minutes ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

46 minutes ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

46 minutes ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World