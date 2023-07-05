MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) UK water supply company Thames Water announced on Tuesday that it had been fined more than 3 million Pounds ($3.8 million) after admitting polluting rivers near Gatwick Airport.

"Thames Water has today been fined £3,334,000 at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to a pollution incident in West Sussex on 11 October 2017," the company said in a statement.

Cathryn Ross, the interim co-CEO of Thames Water, said that the incident occurred due to the running of a storm pump in error.

"We fully accept that we made significant errors and exercised poor judgment at the time, and we are genuinely sorry for that," Ross was quoted as saying by the company.

Ross added that the company had made voluntary payments totaling 1 million pounds to three local organizations to fund projects including the development of a local catchment plan and carrying out fish passage and habitat works.

UK broadcaster Sky news said that nearly 1,400 dead fish were found in the rivers.

Thames Water provides drinking water and waste water services in London and the southeast of England. The company serves about 15 million consumers in the United Kingdom.