MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The first six weeks of the post-Brexit era, after the EU and UK reached a future partnership agreement on December 24, have been "more than bumpy," David Frost, the UK's Brexit policy representative, said on Tuesday.

EU rules and regulations no longer apply to the United Kingdom after the future partnership agreement, which includes a wide-ranging free trade agreement, came into force on January 1. Since that date, Brussels and London have disagreed on several issues, including the recognition of one another's diplomatic personnel, and the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

"I think it's been more than bumpy, to be honest, in the last six weeks, I think it's been problematic. I hope we'll get over this. It is going to require a different spirit, probably, from the EU, but I'm sure we are going to see that and see some of this subside as we go forward," Frost told a House of Lords committee meeting.

Frost, who previously served as the UK's lead Brexit negotiator, denied reports that the UK was failing to give the EU ambassador and their delegation the required diplomatic privileges and immunities, and accused Brussels of limiting the activities of the UK ambassador.

"I'm sorry that the disagreement exists, and I'm even more sorry there is a restriction on the activity of our ambassador and some of his team in Brussels," he remarked.

Earlier in February, the European Commission drew the ire of the United Kingdom after it invoked Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which allows either party to suspend certain provisions of the protocol that was established to govern the border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland. The decision was taken, and swiftly reversed, amid a row over COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, speaking at the same committee meeting, said that the UK government has no intention of invoking Article 16 if it can help it.

"We do not want to go there if we can possibly avoid it. We believe that there are ways of work with the [European] Commission in order to resolve the very real difficulties that exist on the ground," Gove said.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, 2020, triggering an 11-month transition period that ran until the end of the past year.