UK's Liverpool Airport Resumes Operations After Incident With Private Jet - Spokesman

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has resumed its operations after handling an incident involving a private aircraft skidding off the runway, a spokesman for the airport stated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Liverpool John Lennon Airport has resumed its operations after handling an incident involving a private aircraft skidding off the runway, a spokesman for the airport stated.

The airport was closed on Wednesday morning. Four people, three crew members and one passenger were on board the private jet, which landed safely. No one was reported injured.

Media said that the temporary closure affected over 9,000 passengers, who had their flights were canceled, delayed or transferred to Manchester Airport.

"We can confirm that normal operations have now resumed. Once again we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers," the spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday night.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch had reportedly launched an investigation into the accident.

