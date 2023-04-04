Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UK's London City Airport Lifts Liquid Limits For Hand Luggage

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

UK's London City Airport Lifts Liquid Limits for Hand Luggage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The United Kingdom's fifth-largest London City airport has lifted the 100-millleter (3.4-ounce) liquid limit for hand luggage on Tuesday, the website of the airport said.

"You are no longer required to take liquids, laptops, tablets, or other electronic devices out of your hand baggage. Only liquids and gels in containers of up to 2 liters (68 ounces) are allowed in your hand luggage," the instruction on airport's web cite reads.

In November 2022, the British government said that it was considering lifting the liquid limit for hand luggage in all UK's airports beginning in 2024 due to the advanced computed tomography scanners to be installed in security lanes.

The security measures in airports had been tightened globally after the prevented terrorist attacks in the UK in 2006, when terrorists attempted to smuggle liquid explosives in drinking water bottles on board of several planes. After that, the limit of liquid allowed to be carried on board in hand luggage was cut to 100 milliliters, which extended to both soft and alcoholic drinks as well as to lotions, perfumes, shower gels, shaving mousses, deodorants and toothpaste.

Related Topics

Terrorist Water London United Kingdom November All Government Airport

Recent Stories

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

9 minutes ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

1 hour ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

1 hour ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

2 hours ago
 ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train fut ..

ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train future media professionals

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.