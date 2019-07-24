UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's May Says 'Pleased' To Hand Power Over To Johnson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:54 PM

UK's May Says 'Pleased' to Hand Power Over to Johnson

The United Kingdom's outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was happy to hand the power over to Boris Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The United Kingdom's outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was happy to hand the power over to Boris Johnson.

On Tuesday, Johnson was elected new Conservative party leader who is set to become the United Kingdom's next prime minister.

"I am pleased to hand over to an incoming leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, who I worked with when he was in my cabinet and who is committed as a Conservative ... to delivering on the vote of the British people in 2016 and to delivering a bright future for this country," May told the parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote United Kingdom May 2016 Cabinet

Recent Stories

E-tendering, e-bidding started in tribal districts ..

15 seconds ago

LDA demolishes illegal structures

17 seconds ago

Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

1 minute ago

Education sans moral values meaningless: President ..

2 minutes ago

Ankara Dissatisfied With New US Proposal on Safe Z ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Not Vio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.