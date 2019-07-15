UK Prime Minister Theresa May has described as unacceptable US President Donald Trump's behavior after he told Democratic congresswomen of color to go to their countries of origin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) UK Prime Minister Theresa May has described as unacceptable US President Donald Trump 's behavior after he told Democratic congresswomen of color to go to their countries of origin.

Trump attacked lawmakers on Twitter over the weekend, saying they should not tell Americans how to run the country. The women were not named but are largely believed to be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. Only Omar is foreign-born.

"Her view is that the language which was used to refer to the women was completely unacceptable," May's official spokesman was quoted as saying by the iTV channel.

The spokesman said he did not know if a phone conversation was planned between the two leaders.

House leader Nancy Pelosi hit out at Trump on Sunday, saying she rejected his "xenophobic comments," which she said were meant to divide the nation. She claimed Trump's plan was always about "making America white again."