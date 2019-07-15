UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's May Slams Trump Over 'Unacceptable' Remarks About Congresswomen Of Color

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:33 PM

UK's May Slams Trump Over 'Unacceptable' Remarks About Congresswomen of Color

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has described as unacceptable US President Donald Trump's behavior after he told Democratic congresswomen of color to go to their countries of origin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) UK Prime Minister Theresa May has described as unacceptable US President Donald Trump's behavior after he told Democratic congresswomen of color to go to their countries of origin.

Trump attacked lawmakers on Twitter over the weekend, saying they should not tell Americans how to run the country. The women were not named but are largely believed to be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. Only Omar is foreign-born.

"Her view is that the language which was used to refer to the women was completely unacceptable," May's official spokesman was quoted as saying by the iTV channel.

The spokesman said he did not know if a phone conversation was planned between the two leaders.

House leader Nancy Pelosi hit out at Trump on Sunday, saying she rejected his "xenophobic comments," which she said were meant to divide the nation. She claimed Trump's plan was always about "making America white again."

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Twitter Trump Alexandria Nancy May Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah shares academic and service sector experti ..

35 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore discuss bilateral cooper ..

35 minutes ago

Special persons' care collective responsibility of ..

2 minutes ago

'Bio-diversity degradation reaches at alarming lev ..

2 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi takes notice of a murder by fake pe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.