MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) UK's media regulator Ofcom has always recognized RT's right to broadcast in the country and has not detected any code violations for four years, RT's deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Ofcom will be instructed to withdraw RT's license to broadcast in the United Kingdom.

"RT's operational and editorial independence from all governments is legally protected and always has been. Ofcom recognizes this and has long-endorsed RT as a license holder.

Even in the face of undue political pressure it has continuously found RT to be in line with other UK broadcasters, without a single breach of broadcasting Code to be found in the last 4 years - not something that can be said about many other channels in the country," Belkina said.

She stressed that the UK politicians are now openly interfering in institutions supposed to be independent and wholly free from political pressure, "exposing their self-proclaimed commitment to such values as free speech and regulatory independence as nothing but a sham."