MI5, the domestic security agency of the United Kingdom, considers the theory envisaging that the coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory in China's Wuhan to be fake news, The Times reported on Friday, citing sources

Earlier in the week, The Telegraph reported that Richard Dearlove, a former head of MI6, the external intelligence service, suggested the COVID-19 pandemic began after the virus was accidentally released from a Wuhan laboratory. Dearlove said that he saw an "important" paper regarding the virus.

According to The Times newspaper, MI5 rejects this version of events, saying that it stems from rumors, and linked it to claims previously voiced by the anti-vaccination movement.

MI5 head Ken McCallum believes that the virus originated from a food market in Wuhan, as it was established earlier, the newspaper said.

In May, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he believed incompetence rather than malicious intent was behind the novel coronavirus outbreak in China. However, Trump has blamed the Chinese government for not informing the international community about the outbreak in time, which resulted in the virus spreading around the world and causing hundreds of thousands of deaths and economic destruction.