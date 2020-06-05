UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's MI5 Considers Theory Of COVID-19 Originating In Wuhan Laboratory Fake News - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:12 PM

UK's MI5 Considers Theory of COVID-19 Originating in Wuhan Laboratory Fake News - Reports

MI5, the domestic security agency of the United Kingdom, considers the theory envisaging that the coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory in China's Wuhan to be fake news, The Times reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) MI5, the domestic security agency of the United Kingdom, considers the theory envisaging that the coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory in China's Wuhan to be fake news, The Times reported on Friday, citing sources.

Earlier in the week, The Telegraph reported that Richard Dearlove, a former head of MI6, the external intelligence service, suggested the COVID-19 pandemic began after the virus was accidentally released from a Wuhan laboratory. Dearlove said that he saw an "important" paper regarding the virus.

According to The Times newspaper, MI5 rejects this version of events, saying that it stems from rumors, and linked it to claims previously voiced by the anti-vaccination movement.

MI5 head Ken McCallum believes that the virus originated from a food market in Wuhan, as it was established earlier, the newspaper said.

In May, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he believed incompetence rather than malicious intent was behind the novel coronavirus outbreak in China. However, Trump has blamed the Chinese government for not informing the international community about the outbreak in time, which resulted in the virus spreading around the world and causing hundreds of thousands of deaths and economic destruction.

Related Topics

World China Trump Wuhan United Kingdom May Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French Foreign Ministry Denies Harboring Venezuela ..

3 minutes ago

WHO on June 24 Victory Parade in Moscow: Russia Ha ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 05 June 2020

3 minutes ago

Crackdown against transporters for not following S ..

8 minutes ago

French President Once Again Urges Iran to Release ..

8 minutes ago

Govt's priority to keep flour prices stable: Aleem ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.