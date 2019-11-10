UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's MI5 Runs Operation To Shield Parliamentarians' Phones From 'Russian Hackers' -Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

UK's MI5 Runs Operation to Shield Parliamentarians' Phones From 'Russian Hackers' -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) The United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, also known as MI5, is carrying out a top-secret operation to protect the phones of the monarchy's lawmakers from Russian hackers, The Mirror newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, which neither provides any evidence of Russia's involvement in the alleged cyber attacks nor refers to any credible source, it was instructed to take "unprecedented measures" for devices protection after it was discovered that a number of UK MPs' phones were targeted by hackers.

The Mirror added that parliamentarians received corresponding warnings and that on the recommendation of MI5 both personal and political communications were suspended.

The newspaper reported that the deputies were instructed not to disclose information about the alleged interference by the "foreign power" and not to use the devices until measures were taken against their wiretapping.

One of the members of the Parliament, whose name the media outlet did not cite, said that he was informed of the "concerted effort" to hack his accounts from the outside.

This is not the first time the UK authorities have accused Russia of an unauthorized attempt to access classified information, however no evidence has ever been provided.

Related Topics

UK Russia Parliament United Kingdom Media From

Recent Stories

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

11 minutes ago

Educational tours set to wow students at EXPO 2020

11 minutes ago

IIFA conference concludes in Dubai, issues resolut ..

11 minutes ago

3rd edition of International Superyacht Summit ann ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend grad ..

41 minutes ago

Remarkable turnout of families to the tolerance ac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.