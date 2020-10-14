LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The newly-appointed MI5 director general, Ken McCallum, said on Wednesday that China will present a long-term challenge for the UK Security Service over the next decades, although he stressed that Russia continues to pose the biggest state-based threat.

McCallum took over as the head of MI5 this past spring after working for the intelligence services for more than two decades.

"If the question is - which country's intelligence services caused the most aggravation to the UK in October 2020, the answer is Russia. If, on the other hand, the question is - which state will be shaping our world across the next decade, presenting big opportunities and big challenges for the UK, the answer is China," McCallum told UK reporters during his first contact with the media since his appointment.

The Sky news broadcaster also quoted the head of the MI5 as saying that the Russian intelligence services provide "bursts of bad weather, while China is changing the climate."

In the readout of his written address to the media published on the Mi5 website, McCallum said that the UK wants to cooperate with China on big global issues like climate change, "while at the same time being robust in confronting covert hostile activity when we come across it.

"

The UK is continuing to face foreign threats to the country's economy, infrastructure, democracy, and academic research, the intelligence chief said.

He said that although countering terrorism and hostile activities on UK soil continues to be a priority for the security service, his work has been marked by the COVID-19 pandemic since he took office in April.

"I stepped into this role at the height of the COVID lockdown, and for MI5 just like everyone else, 2020 has been dominated by the pandemic. We've sought where we can to help on COVID itself," he said.

According to McCallum, MI5's work in this regard has included various activities, from giving advice on the safe construction of the emergency hospital and offering its skills in data analytics and modeling, to protecting COVID-19 vaccine research against eventual theft of sabotage attempts by any foreign state.