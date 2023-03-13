The UK Security Service, also known as MI5, will offer British enterprises help in their fight against alleged "spies" from Russia and China as part of the country's updated diplomatic and defense strategy, The Times reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The UK Security Service, also known as MI5, will offer British enterprises help in their fight against alleged "spies" from Russia and China as part of the country's updated diplomatic and defense strategy, The Times reported on Monday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to declare the establishment of a "national protective security authority" designed to offer advice to businesses, universities and various organizations that have allegedly become targets of industrial espionage, the report said.

Under the new initiative, UK companies will reportedly be able to contact the security service for advice on working with Chinese firms, doing business in China, or purchasing hardware from Chinese suppliers, including Huawei or Hikvision.

In addition, the Chinese language program for diplomats will be expanded in the near future and the BBC will receive 20 million pounds ($24.1 million) to save 47 language services that have been facing the threat of closure due to budget cuts, The Times reported, adding that these measures were designed to counter Chinese and Russian "disinformation" in foreign countries.

In 2021, the UK Integrated Review of security, defense, and foreign policy labeled Russia "the most acute direct threat" to the United Kingdom. The updated version of the document is expected to be published later on Monday.