MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Michelle Donelan, said on Tuesday that increasing spending on military assistance to Ukraine will reduce energy prices that have grown as a result of sanctions against Russia.

On Monday, UK's Prime Minister Liz Truss said the UK would send military support to Ukraine worth 2.3 billion Pounds ($2.6 billion) in 2023, matching the amount of aid London pledged to provide this year.

"We are continuing to protect Ukraine in their fight back and we are standing up for the rest of the world who needs to end that global dependence on Russia, which is one of the factors behind the increasing prices on fuel. So this is actually going to help (reduce) the cost of living people not just in the UK but across the globe," Donelan said in an interview with Sky news broadcaster.

Europe is currently facing the unprecedented rise in energy prices and inflation caused by the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the sanctions the West imposed on Moscow.

Military support for Ukraine, provided by the West, has been another issue in the current crisis in relations between Russia and the West, as the latter has ramped up its military supplies to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation.

Moscow denounces the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.