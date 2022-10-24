(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt refused on Monday to participate in the election of the UK prime minister, expressing support for former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

"Rishi has my full support. I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to all those, across all sides of our (Conservative) party, who gave me their backing," Mordaunt said on Twitter.