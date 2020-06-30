UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's National Gallery To Reopen After Virus Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

UK's National Gallery to reopen after virus lockdown

Britain's National Gallery on Tuesday said it would reopen next week after being closed for more than three months due to the coronavirus outbreak

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain's National Gallery on Tuesday said it would reopen next week after being closed for more than three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The central London venue will reopen on Wednesday, July 8, becoming the first major art museum in the country to do so, as restrictions imposed in late March are finally eased.

Swathes of the hospitality, tourism and cultural sectors are due to reopen in England from this weekend, including pubs and restaurants, due to a decline in virus cases and deaths.

"We want to be a part of the nation's recovery story," gallery director Gabriele Finaldi said.

The government, under pressure over its response to the outbreak that has officially claimed more than 43,000 lives, is hoping the move will help kick-start the economy.

The National Gallery, in Trafalgar Square, was founded in 1824 and has a collection of more than 2,300 paintings dating from the mid-13th century to the 1900s.

Some 5.7 million people visited the gallery in 2018, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attraction, an industry body.

The gallery said changes have been made for the reopening -- visitors will have to keep two metres (yards) apart and follow three one-way "art routes" to see the collection.

Face coverings are also being recommended.

The National Gallery has extended its Titian exhibition, which was forced to close just three days after opening when cultural venues were ordered to shut.

Other cultural venues to reopen in due course include the Tate, which said it plans to open all four of its galleries on July 27.

London's Tate Modern, which in 2018 was Britain's most popular attraction with nearly 5.9 million visitors, will reopen with its Andy Warhol retrospective.

Tate Britain, just along the River Thames in the capital, will have an installation from Steve McQueen.

Online booking and timed slots for visitors are compulsory to avoid crowding.

Related Topics

Century London March July 2018 All From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

23 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

23 minutes ago

Gang of burglars, robbers smashed

3 minutes ago

US Pledges Over $696Mln in Humanitarian Help for S ..

3 minutes ago

European Commission to Summon Venezuelan Ambassado ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.