UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's National Trust Cuts 1,300 Jobs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:41 PM

UK's National Trust cuts 1,300 jobs

UK heritage and conservation charity the National Trust on Thursday said it will cut 1,300 jobs because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :UK heritage and conservation charity the National Trust on Thursday said it will cut 1,300 jobs because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts, which represent just over one tenth of its workforce, come as the organisation looks to make annual savings of 100 million ($130 million, 110 million Euros).

In July it warned 1,200 jobs could go and after consultations, now says it will make 514 compulsory redundancies while 782 others would take voluntary redundancy.

The cuts should help the trust make some 59 million savings a year. A further 41 million in annual costs will be saved in areas such as travel, office expenses, and marketing overheads.

"This is a very painful time for so many organisations, businesses and communities," said National Trust director-general Hilary McGrady.

"No leader wants to be forced into announcing any redundancies but coronavirus means we simply have no other choice if we want to give the charity a sustainable future."The National Trust was founded 125 years ago and manages countryside, coastline, historic monuments and houses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

More than three months of lockdown earlier this year forced many sites to close to visitors, and the organisation was forced to freeze recruitment and dip into its reserves.

Related Topics

Wales Ireland United Kingdom July Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says He Has No Plans to Close Belarus' ..

1 second ago

Turkey Announces Firing Exercises Near Sinop From ..

4 minutes ago

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully

4 minutes ago

Qureshi, Indonesian counterpart agree to further s ..

4 minutes ago

NATO chief says allies will leave Afghanistan toge ..

4 minutes ago

'Mood has changed' in post-Brexit trade talks: Dub ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.