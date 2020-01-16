UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's New Ambassador To Russia Bronnert Arrives In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:18 PM

UK's New Ambassador to Russia Bronnert Arrives in Moscow

The United Kingdom's new ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, has arrived in Moscow and will soon submit credentials at the Foreign Ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The United Kingdom's new ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, has arrived in Moscow and will soon submit credentials at the Foreign Ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Laurie Bristow, who used to serve as the UK ambassador to Russia from January 2016, terminated his mission on January 3.

Bronnert has already worked in Moscow in mid-2000s, she served as the economic and trade counselor back then.

From 2015 to 2019, Bronnert served as a trustee of the British Council. Apart from that, she also used to serve as the economic and global issues director general at the UK Foreign Office and to work as the UK ambassador to Zimbabwe,

Related Topics

Foreign Office Moscow Russia United Kingdom Zimbabwe January 2016 2015 2019 From

Recent Stories

Rs 97.8 mln disbursed among train accidents' victi ..

3 minutes ago

Injury-hit New Zealand call up Bennett for India T ..

10 minutes ago

Australians who braved fire 'hell' to defend homes ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's Communist Party to Abstain in Voting for ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh High Court (SHC) extends Ziaul Hassan Lanjar ..

10 minutes ago

Female teacher killed by student in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.