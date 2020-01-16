The United Kingdom's new ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, has arrived in Moscow and will soon submit credentials at the Foreign Ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The United Kingdom's new ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, has arrived in Moscow and will soon submit credentials at the Foreign Ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Laurie Bristow, who used to serve as the UK ambassador to Russia from January 2016, terminated his mission on January 3.

Bronnert has already worked in Moscow in mid-2000s, she served as the economic and trade counselor back then.

From 2015 to 2019, Bronnert served as a trustee of the British Council. Apart from that, she also used to serve as the economic and global issues director general at the UK Foreign Office and to work as the UK ambassador to Zimbabwe,