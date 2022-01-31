UrduPoint.com

UK's New Anti-Russia Sanctions May Target Kremlin-Linked 'Strategic' Companies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The UK government's new package of sanctions against Russia, which it will propose to the parliament later on Monday, will target companies and individuals that are of "strategic importance" to the Russian government, The Times reported, citing an unnamed Foreign Office source.

The package will include travel bans and asset freezes targeting companies and individuals linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the report. Foreign Office chief Liz Truss wants to warn the Kremlin that any invasion of Ukraine will entail serious economic losses for Russia, the source was cited as saying.

On Sunday, Truss said that London does not rule out the possibility that property of Russian oligarchs in London might be confiscated as part of new sanctions in the event of escalation around Ukraine.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on peace process in Donbas.

