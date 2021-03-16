MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) China's multifaceted emergence in the international arena signifies its advancing geopolitical role for the next ten years, according to the United Kingdom's new defense strategy revealed on Tuesday.

"China's increasing power and international assertiveness is likely to be the most significant geopolitical factor of the 2020s. The scale and reach of China's economy, size of its population, technological advancement and increasing ambition to project its influence on the global stage, for example through the Belt and Road Initiative, will have profound implications worldwide," the strategy read.

According to the new plan of action, China will also be the key global economic player in the next decennium, which the UK views as a potential threat to its economic security.

The Belt and Road Initiative is China's international project that seeks to promote trade cooperation between Beijing and other foreign partners, connecting Asia with Africa and Europe. It was developed by President Xi Jinping in 2013 and comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt, a transcontinental passage that links China with Asia and Europe by land, and the Maritime Silk Road, a sea route that connects China's coastal regions with Asia-Pacific, the middle East, Eastern Africa and Europe.