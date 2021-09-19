MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss is on her way to the United States in what will become her first overseas visit in the new professional capacity, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Ex-UK International Trade Secretary Truss was appointed foreign secretary in a major cabinet reshuffle this past Wednesday.

"Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will arrive in the US later today in her first official visit since her appointment, ahead of a four-day visit to New York and Washington, D.C.," the office said on Twitter.

Truss' first days in office were marked by the announcement of a new strategic partnership among Australia, the UK and the US (AUKUS). London and Washington committed to helping Canberra develop its own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.