London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Keir Starmer set to work as Britain's new leader Friday, speaking with world leaders and appointing his ministerial team after his Labour party's landslide general election victory ended 14 years of Conservative rule.

Starmer named Rachel Reeves the UK's first woman finance minister and appointed David Lammy as foreign secretary following his election win to become centre-left Labour's first prime minister since Gordon Brown in 2010.

Flag-waving crowds of cheering Labour activists lined Downing Street as Starmer pledged to "rebuild" the UK after head of state King Charles III invited him to form a government during a meeting at Buckingham Palace.

"Now, our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service," the 61-year-old said in his first speech as PM.

"The work of change begins immediately, but have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain."