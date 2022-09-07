MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Liz Truss, the newly elected Prime Minister of the UK, held the first meeting of the new government, which she appointed yesterday, media reported on Wednesday.

According to Sky news broadcaster, the ministers discussed the energy crisis in the country.

After the meeting, Truss went to the House of Commons to face Labour party leader Kier Starmer at her first weekly Questions to the Prime Minister session.

On Tuesday, UK Queen Elizabeth II approved the ministerial appointments in the new government. Former Secretary for education James Cleverly was appointed as the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

Suella Braverman, who previously served as the Attorney General of England and Wales, now became the UK Home Secretary. Kwasi Kwarteng, the Former Secretary of State at the Energy Department, was named the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Jacob Reese-Mogg succeeded Kwarteng as the Secretary of State at the Energy Department. Therese Coffey, who served as the Work and Pensions Secretary, was appointed by Truss as the Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary.

Rishi Sunak, Truss' opponent during the race to succeed Boris Johnson, did not get a portfolio.