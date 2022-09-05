State subsidies will allow Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of the UK, to pay no more than 2,000 pounds ($2,301) for energy in the Downing Street this winter, half the national average, media reported, citing the Labour party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) State subsidies will allow Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of the UK, to pay no more than 2,000 Pounds ($2,301) for energy in the Downing Street this winter, half the national average, media reported, citing the Labour party.

Truss will succeed Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party on July 7.

According to the newspaper, while the national average is expected to be over 4,000 pounds, Truss will pay only the tax on energy, which amounts to 1,980 pounds ($2,279) for the winter period.

Regardless of the increase of the energy price cap in 2023-2024, Truss will pay no more than 3,400 pounds ($3,912) due to a number of subsidies.

In August, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to 3,549 pounds ($4,194) per year starting October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Since its last revision in April, the energy price cap has stood at 1,971 pounds ($2,315). Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that energy prices are likely to continue to rise, and called on the country's new prime minister to take new measures to tackle the problem.