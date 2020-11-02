(@FahadShabbir)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to meet his pledge of rolling out rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 that could give results in just 10 minutes, as the testing kits earmarked for use require interpretation by health care professionals, The Guardian newspaper said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to meet his pledge of rolling out rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 that could give results in just 10 minutes, as the testing kits earmarked for use require interpretation by health care professionals, The Guardian newspaper said on Monday.

Johnson announced in an address on Saturday that the UK would enter into a second national lockdown from Thursday. During his speech, the prime minister said that a campaign of "rapid turnaround" testing would be launched, with the tests able to provide a diagnosis in 10 to 15 minutes.

In total, three rapid antigen tests have received preliminary approval to be used in the United Kingdom, and the government signed a deal for 20 million test kits from Innova Tried and Tested, one of the three producers, on October 19, the newspaper said.

However, The Guardian cited Innova as saying that the tests can only be conducted on individuals with COVID-19 symptoms within the first five days of their onset.

Additionally, the testing kits are designed to be used only by health care professionals, meaning that the widespread rolling out of rapid tests will be dependent on the capacity of medical services in the country, the newspaper said.

The government has faced criticism this past weekend as new figures revealed that four in 10 close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England are not being reached by the country's Test and Trace service.

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care on Sunday registered 23,254 new cases of COVID-19 and 162 new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1.03 million positive tests for the disease have been reported in the UK, and the country's official death toll stands at 46,717.