UK's Next Prime Minister Vows To Unite Conservatives, Country

October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak, who will be declared prime minister of the United Kingdom this week, said on Monday that his priority while at the helm of the ruling Conservatives would be to unite the party and the country

"We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face," he said.

The 42-year-old former finance minister delivered his first public speech to the nation shortly after his last remaining rival, Penny Mordaunt, pulled out of the Conservative leadership race, leaving him the sole contender.

The Conservatives reopened the selection process last week after Liz Truss abruptly stood down as prime minister on Thursday following chaotic six weeks in office. During her brief tenure, she oversaw a controversial budget that spooked the markets and sent the pound to a record low against the US Dollar.

