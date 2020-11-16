UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Northern Ireland Likely To Opt For Fresh Lockdown Before Christmas - Health Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:19 PM

UK's Northern Ireland Likely to Opt for Fresh Lockdown Before Christmas - Health Officer

The United Kingdom's Northern Ireland is likely to tighten restrictions against the spread of COVID-19 in December ahead of Christmas due to the complicated epidemiological situation, the regional chief medical officer, Michael McBride, said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The United Kingdom's Northern Ireland is likely to tighten restrictions against the spread of COVID-19 in December ahead of Christmas due to the complicated epidemiological situation, the regional chief medical officer, Michael McBride, said on Monday.

On October 14, Northern Ireland imposed a four-week quarantine to prevent the spike in coronavirus cases, which was extended until November 20 with a shift to a partial lockdown until November 27.

"More likely than not," McBride said, as quoted by The Guardian when asked if the region's authorities would recommend a fresh lockdown in mid-December.

Northern Ireland has confirmed a total of 47,162 cases, including 869 fatalities.

Related Topics

Christmas Ireland United Kingdom October November December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister chairs 37th provincial cabinet meet ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar on anti-corruption stresses stern action a ..

2 minutes ago

PTI emerges leading party in GB election by securi ..

2 minutes ago

Syrians Pay Tribute to Late Foreign Minister Walid ..

2 minutes ago

TMA seizes 25kg plastic shopping bags

10 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents of violence

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.