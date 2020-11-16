(@FahadShabbir)

The United Kingdom's Northern Ireland is likely to tighten restrictions against the spread of COVID-19 in December ahead of Christmas due to the complicated epidemiological situation, the regional chief medical officer, Michael McBride, said on Monday

On October 14, Northern Ireland imposed a four-week quarantine to prevent the spike in coronavirus cases, which was extended until November 20 with a shift to a partial lockdown until November 27.

"More likely than not," McBride said, as quoted by The Guardian when asked if the region's authorities would recommend a fresh lockdown in mid-December.

Northern Ireland has confirmed a total of 47,162 cases, including 869 fatalities.