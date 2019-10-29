UrduPoint.com
UK's Opposition Labour Party Agrees To December Election

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:36 PM

UK's opposition Labour party agrees to December election

Britain was on course for a December election Tuesday after the main opposition Labour party said it would support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan, although a date has not yet been fixed

Britain was on course for a December election Tuesday after the main opposition Labour party said it would support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan, although a date has not yet been fixed.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a 'no deal' Brexit being off the table."He said the decision by EU leaders on Monday to delay Brexit to January 31 meant that "for the next three months, our condition of taking No Deal off the table has now been met.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen," he said in a statement.

